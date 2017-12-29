Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

East Africa in 2017 [The Morning Call]

East Africa in 2017 [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

2017 has been a year full of surprises in East Africa. First in Kenya which made history in September as the very first country in Africa to annul results of a presidential election. Then Uganda which scrapped the presidential age limit.

Our journalist Michael Oduor gives us a brief look at these and other major events in the region that marked the African continent in 2017.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..