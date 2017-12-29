East Africa in 2017 [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
2017 has been a year full of surprises in East Africa. First in Kenya which made history in September as the very first country in Africa to annul results of a presidential election. Then Uganda which scrapped the presidential age limit.
Our journalist Michael Oduor gives us a brief look at these and other major events in the region that marked the African continent in 2017.
