Athletes who went bankrupt

Athletes who went bankrupt

The Morning Call

This week, many have probably been touched by the plight of footballer Emmanuel Eboué.

Many were saddened to hear the player’s current predicament.

The former Ivorian international right back Emmanuel Eboué, played for some prestigious European clubs like Sunderland, Galatasaray and Arsenal.

In an interview last week, the player told the daily mirror how he lost everything after divorcing his wife, and how it almost led to him contemplating about committing suicide.

This disclosure moved many around the world including his former club Galatasaray who responded first to his distress call and now his former club Arsenal, where he enjoyed six years of club football is also ready to help.

According to several surveys, there is a possibility of one in two footballers to lose all they earned and go bankrupt.

In this segment, Serge KOFFI looks at three top athletes who went bankrupt.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

