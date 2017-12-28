Weah gives Drogba a political 'pass': 'Follow the same path'

George Weah, a favourite to become next Liberian president believes Didier Drogba can also serve his people by entering politics, “Follow the same path,” Weah passed (a message) to Drogba.

It started with a tweet from ex-Ghanaian international, Anthony Baffoe, congratulating George Weah for his political strides after the just ended presidential runoff.

Baffoe’s message quoted Nelson Mandela in part and described Weah as a ‘great man.’ It was in the wake of viral reports that he had won the vote.

Then Didier Drogba, former Ivorian skipper responded by quoting Baffoe’s tweet and extending congrats to the 51-year-old former World Footballer. “It is indeed!!!!!! Félicitations Mr Georges,” his tweet read.

Twenty-four hours later with the elections body, NEC, readying to release provisional results of the polls, Weah who typically in English and French responded by thanking Drogba and offering some political advice.

“Merci Didier de ton soutien, nous sommes tous les deux soucieux et conscients du destin de nos peuples. Suivons le même chemin…”

A translation of which is: “Thanks Didier for the support, we are both conscious and aware of the fate of our people. Follow the same path.”

Weah, whose Twitter bio describes him as “Candidate for the Liberian presidential election 2017. Senator of Montserrado County. Humanitarian and retired world class professional footballer. Ballon d’or,” is contesting for the second time to become president after losing to outgoing Sirleaf in 2006.