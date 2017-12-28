South Sudan ceasefire agreement [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Anti-government rebels and the South Sudanese army are accusing each other of violating the terms of a ceasefire, hours after it came into effect. The nation’s army and rebels last week agreed to cease hostilities from midnight Dec. 24, in a bid to end three years of violence that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced 4 million people from their homes in the nation that only got independence in 2011.
Go to video
Ethiopia activists stage online campaign for 'Prisoners of Conscience'
Go to video
Nigeria governor orders sale of his official fuel as scarcity bites
Go to video
Ethiopia govt finally accepts shock resignation of speaker Abadula
01:00
Congolese government signs ceasefire agreement with Pool rebels
Go to video
South Sudan president denies any connection to sanctioned businessman
Go to video
South Sudan govt, rebel groups sign IGAD ceasefire deal in Ethiopia