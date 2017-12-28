Welcome to Africanews

South Sudan ceasefire agreement [The Morning Call]

Anti-government rebels and the South Sudanese army are accusing each other of violating the terms of a ceasefire, hours after it came into effect. The nation’s army and rebels last week agreed to cease hostilities from midnight Dec. 24, in a bid to end three years of violence that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced 4 million people from their homes in the nation that only got independence in 2011.

