Scot-Ghanaian couple inspire diversity conversation on Twitter

Daniel Mumbere

Ghana

The Honorary Consul for Ethiopia in Scotland, Professor John Struthers has sparked a ‘warm’ diversity conversation on the internet after sharing a personal photograph with a powerful message.

In the photograph, Professor Struthers stands in the left of the shot dressed in full kilt complimented with African ‘Kente’ bowtie and scarf while his wife of 40 years, stands next to him wearing an African ‘Kente’ blouse and skirt complete with a matching head wrap.

The professor’s message? Love triumphs against racism.

The Tweet was well received and attracted supportive comments from all over the globe with many other mixed-race couples sharing their own stories.

Professor Struthers was appointed Honorary Consul for Ethiopia in Scotland two years. An academic and economist with over 30 years experience in universities in the UK and in Africa, he has also been a Director of a leading Scottish Chamber of Commerce and is a current member of the Westminster Africa Business Group in London.

His story and those of many other interracial couples on the continent show how far Africa has come from the days of Apartheid South Africa were interracial marriages were outlawed and where cultural differences still made such relationships difficult even when the 1949 the Prohibition of Mixed Marriages Act was repealed in 1985.

