Promoting ecotourism in Tunisia [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Domes date back to ancient times but modern architects are touching up on the old designs to come come up with structures that can stand today’s weather conditions. An organization in Siliana, Northern Tunisia has started a dome project in the hope of tackling youth unemployment.
01:53
Coal mine survivors recount harrowing tales
03:04
Comoros as tourism destination [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Travelling with an African passport [Travel TMC]
05:40
Gambia: Revival of tourism after Jammeh era [Travel TMC]
01:50
Senegal's Saint-Louis town beating the odds to emerge best tourist destination
01:47
Lawlessness on cannabis attracts more tourists in Morocco