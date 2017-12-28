[Photos] A year of protests: Togo, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Cameroon etc.

Togo
Protests are very much a part of global news coverage more so in Africa. Different reasons have cause citizens to hit the streets – for the political, economic and social reasons people have protested.
From South Africa to Somalia, Democratic of Congo to Morocco, Senegal to Ethiopia and Togo to Zimbabwe, people exercised their rights to protest.
As part of our review of the news year (2017 Review), we look at a series of protest photos.
Cameroon – Anglophone protests
Togo – anti-government protests
Morocco – Al Hoceima protests
Libya slave market protests
Zimbabwe – Mugabe must go protests
Ethiopia – anti-government protests
Kenya – Election boycott protests
Uganda – Presidential term limit protest
South Africa – Zuma must fall protests
Somalia – Mogadishu attack outrage
