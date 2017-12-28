Libya migrant and political crisis [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Libya is preparing to hold its presidential and parliamentary elections before the end of 2018. The past few months has seen intense diplomatic activity around the Libyan question with countries like France helping in finding a roadmap to secure the country against terrorism and trafficking of all kinds and Italy hoping for a return to stability in 2018. But what’s in store for the country in 2018?
Go to video
Togo govt hit with fresh round of opposition protests
Go to video
Ethiopia govt finally accepts shock resignation of speaker Abadula
Go to video
S. Sudan rebels, gov't accuse each other of breaking truce
Go to video
United Nations resettles African refugees to Europe for the first time
Go to video
France resettles 30 Sudanese refugees from Chad [The Morning Call]
11:15
The plight of child migrants in Briancon