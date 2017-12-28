Welcome to Africanews

Libya migrant and political crisis [The Morning Call]

Libya is preparing to hold its presidential and parliamentary elections before the end of 2018. The past few months has seen intense diplomatic activity around the Libyan question with countries like France helping in finding a roadmap to secure the country against terrorism and trafficking of all kinds and Italy hoping for a return to stability in 2018. But what’s in store for the country in 2018?

