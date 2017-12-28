ECOWAS mission satisfied with conduct of Liberia's run-off poll

The ECOWAS Observation Mission in Liberia has praised Liberians for their patience, determination and peaceful conduct of the presidential run-off poll.

The West Africa regional bloc observer mission released its preliminary report describing the election as peaceful, transparent and fair.

The head of the ECOWAS observer mission and former Ghanaian president, John Mahama addressed the media at a press conference in Monrovia said.

“Up to the vote counting we observed all those processes and we can say from the observation from the areas we covered, and from the information we have picked from our collaborators, and other election observer missions, the Liberian police – and that’s why I read a copy of the incident report of the Liberian police to you. We also have feedback from the National Elections Commission and bringing all that information together and synthesizing it I can say with my hand on my heart that up to the point of counting the election was peaceful, transparent, free and fair”.

The mission appealed to the two candidates and their supporters to accept the outcome of the results and explore legal means to seek redress in case of genuine complaints.

Both the AU and ECOWAS missions would issue their complete reports within three months of the announcement of the final results.