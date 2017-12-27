Welcome to Africanews

Weah congrats: Namibia president, Nigerian governor caught 'offside'

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Liberia

Social media has all but declared former Liberian footballer George Weah as president of the west African country.

Tonnes of congratulatory messages on Facebook and Twitter continue to claim he has been “declared” winner of the runoff vote. The National Elections Commission, NEC, has yet to release any official results.

Amidst the ordinary words of congratulation are those that can be described as official as is the case with the Namibian president Hage Geingob and a governor in Nigeria – Ayodele Peter Fayose.

The Ekiti State governor tweeted first and urged Nigeria’s elections body, INEC, to learn from the Liberian process.

“I congratulate the President-Elect of Liberia, George Weah. I salute his courage and resilience. He is such an inspiration to the youths of Africa. I urge INEC to learn from what happened in Liberia and allow the will of the people to prevail in 2018 and 2019 elections,” his tweet read.

Hours later, the Namibian president’s official Twitter account sent a similar tweet. “Congrats to @GeorgeWeahOff on your election as President of Liberia. Namibia and Liberia enjoy good relations, which we hope to strengthen.”

It is not the first time “unofficial” results have led to congratulations for Weah. A Nigerian senator Shehu Sani also tweeted a Weah victory after the first round of vote in October.

Liberia polls: Nigeria senator calls ‘fake’ victory for Weah

In the end, the 51-year-old former World Footballer of the year failed to get the required percentage leading to the December 26 runoff vote. He was up against current vice president Joseph Boakai.

