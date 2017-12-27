Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Vote count underway in Liberia's presidential election [The Morning Call]

Vote count underway in Liberia's presidential election [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

After the conclusion of voting on Tuesday, counting is underway in Liberia. Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that provisional results of the election will be released later this

Wednesday at the headquarters of the Commission. With about 2.1 million registered voters and a total of 5,390 polling stations across the country, voter turnout was reportedly low in Tuesday’s runoff

as compared to the first round of votes. Observers blamed the low turnout on the festive season and voter apathy in some quarters. Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan who is an observer at

the elections described the process as free and fair despite acknowledging there were some challenges.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..