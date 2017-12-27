Vote count underway in Liberia's presidential election [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After the conclusion of voting on Tuesday, counting is underway in Liberia. Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that provisional results of the election will be released later this
Wednesday at the headquarters of the Commission. With about 2.1 million registered voters and a total of 5,390 polling stations across the country, voter turnout was reportedly low in Tuesday’s runoff
as compared to the first round of votes. Observers blamed the low turnout on the festive season and voter apathy in some quarters. Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan who is an observer at
the elections described the process as free and fair despite acknowledging there were some challenges.
