'South Africa has experienced annual average decline over 10 years'- Ibrahim Index [The Morning Call]

'South Africa has experienced annual average decline over 10 years'- Ibrahim Index [The Morning Call]
The Ibrahim Index on African governance indicates that South Africa has had an annual average decline over the decade in justice, the economic opportunities, human rights and development. It adds

though that the rainbow nation has improved in the last five years. 2017 it opines could be one of the country’s worst years in politics and economy.

