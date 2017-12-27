Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's kid entrepreneurs [The Morning Call]

On the grand angle today, we talk about entrepreneurship. Except that this time, we are talking about being an entrepreneur right from childhood.

So, can kids really make it in entrepreneurship? In Nigeria, a group is proving that indeed they can. A recent fair they held for children brought some very successful kid entrepreneurs to the spotlight.

Let’s now take a look.

