Nigerian develops Christian game app [Sci Tech]

It is the latest digital currency that is gradually catching the attention of the world. The block-chain technology is known as bitcoin .It can also be refereed to as Cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are a recent phenomenon and as with all new technology it takes time for regulators to catch up.

We had a chat with block-chain enthusiast Emmanuel Tokunbo Darko who downplayed fears ,that the technology is appealing to miscreants.

Also,we have the perfect gift for Christians this christmas and to just any game lover. 28 year old Nigerian,Yinka Iyinolakan is the first African to develop a christian game app with the aim to rid all the evil ones around you.

Anointed :Chronicles of Laftu is a fun mix of a Christian game and adventure tap shooter where you are anointed to make your enemies flee.

Ignatius Annor brings you details of these stories on this week’s edition of Sci Tech.

