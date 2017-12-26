[LIVE] Weah – Boakai 'Boxing Day' runoff: Voting underway in Liberia

Campaigns over, ballot boxes and other electoral materials deployed across Liberia, the National Elections Commission (NEC) says all is set for today’s crucial run off vote. On Christmas day, the NEC spokesperson confirmed that the body was done with over 95% nationwide deployment of materials.

Former soccer star George Weah faces Vice-President Joseph Boakai in the poll that was held up for several weeks by a court challenge filed by Charles Brumskine, the third place candidate in the first round.

Weah,51, is said to have a lot of support among the youth, and has called for change and the poor living in areas in the capital Monrovia. He won the first round but failed to secure the 50%+ needed hence today’s runoff. He will come up against the ruling party’s candidate and current vice-president Joseph Boakai in the race to succeed Africa’s first democratically elected female president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Sirleaf beat Weah in a 2006 runoff to emerge president and has been in charge for the last 12 years. This will be the country’s first democratic transition in its scarred history. It clearly is a case of Weah’s celebrity status and political maturity over the years against the technocratic and presidential experience of his opponent Boakai.