Ugandan army carries out attack against ADF terrorists in DRC [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s army says it launched attacks on a shadowy rebel group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC on Friday where the militants killed 14 UN peacekeepers earlier this month.
The army said in a statement that “shared intelligence between Uganda and the DRC confirmed that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists which recently carried out the attacks on
UN peacekeepers were planning to conduct hostile activities against Uganda”. The ADF, a Ugandan rebel group dominated by hardline Muslims operating in the DRC, according to the UN was behind an
attack that left 14 Tanzanian UN peacekeepers dead two weeks ago.
