Mali's ousted former leader Amadou Toure returns from exile [The Morning Call]

Hundreds of supporters on Sunday welcomed Mali’s former president, Amadou Toumani Toure, on his return to the country from exile. since he fled five years ago. Toure who had been living in Senegal

fled Mali five years ago after been deposed in a coup on 22 March 2012. Before the coup that deposed him, Mali had been heralded as one of the Africa’s most stable democracies.

