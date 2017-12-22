Welcome to Africanews

Nigerians criticise Buhari over high unemployment rates

Daniel Mumbere with REUTERS

Nigeria

Nigerians are using social media to express their disappointment in the service delivery record of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The issue that has triggered the latest bout of ranting and frustration is the report from the government statistics office showing that four out of every ten people in the country’s workforce are unemployed or underemployed.

While Nigeria recently rebased its gross domestic product, becoming Africa’s biggest economy in the process, economic growth in the country is sluggish as it slowly climbs out of its first recession in a quarter of a century.

However, employment growth may lag, and unemployment rates worsen especially at the end of a recession and for many months after,

The recession led to a drought of work opportunities, contributing to a cycle of poverty that fuels inequality and social unrest.

“A return to economic growth provides an impetus to employment,” Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a report released on Friday.

“However, employment growth may lag, and unemployment rates worsen especially at the end of a recession and for many months after,” the stats office said, adding that it expects unemployment to peak in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who campaigned on vows to fix Nigeria’s economy, has struggled to follow through with plans to reduce the country’s dependence on oil.

By the end of September, Nigeria’s economically active or working population was 111.1 million people, said the NBS.

Unemployment has increased to 18.8 percent of that population from 16.2 percent at the end of June, it said.

The combined proportion of people unemployed or underemployed was 40 percent at the end of September, up from 37.2 percent by the end of June, said the NBS report.

Much of Nigeria’s recovery since the second quarter has been driven by crude production, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of government revenues, despite the government’s assertions they are investing in infrastructure and key industries such as agriculture to drive employment and boost growth.

