[Photos] Top Nigerian business exec recreates Michael Jackson at Xmas party

Top Nigerian business executive, millionaire and entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu, has shared his entertainment side when business takes the back seat.

In instagram posts on his official account, Elumelu disclosed his love for the late United States pop icon, Michael Jackson.

In place of the usual suits, ties, gadgets and business documents, the 54-year-old sported all black apparel with matching cap and gloves as he boogied to Wacko Jacko’s tracks in a pre-Christmas bash at a Lagos nite club.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Michael Jackson so on Saturday night at the 70s Disco themed @Heirsholdings Christmas party, when I was tasked to channel a celebrity, naturally I chose to be the King of Pop. I think I tried, don’t you?“he wrote on one of his posts.

We share our best photos from the lot that he posted on Instagram. You may get more photos by scrolling his posts further below.