Nigeria's north gets first female navy general: Commodore Jamila Malafa

Captain Jamila Malafa of the Nigerian Navy is being celebrated in Nigeria for becoming the first woman from the country’s north to rise to the rank of a Commodore.

The post of a Commodore is equivalent to that of a Brigadier General in the army. A commodore is a commissioned naval officer who ranks above a captain and below a rear admiral; the lowest grade of admiral.

The 55-year-old who hails form the northeastern Adamawa State was decorated at an event in the capital Abuja on Monday. The event was graced by vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

“I am the first female of northern extraction to be promoted to the rank of a general in the Nigerian Navy. The promotion will inspire me to be more loyal and dedicated in my duties to the navy and Nigeria,” a local news portal quoted her after the ceremony.

She joined the navy in 1988 and was promoted to the rank of midshipman two years later. She has since risen through the ranks till her current position.

A top officer of the navy also stressed the importance of Jamila’s feat adding that there was every reason to be proud because very few women rise to that height in the course of their service.

Ghana gets first female Brigadier – General

Almost four decades after entering the army, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, made history early this year rising to become the first female Brigadier-General of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Her appointment to the post was ratified in March 2017 when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major – General Obed Boamah Akwa, conferred the rank on her during a ceremony in Accra.

The CDS whiles congratulating her labeled her exploits as a beacon for females in the GAF. He stressed the hope that her rise will open doors for other women to come through.