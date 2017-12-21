Human migration started in Africa [Travel]

Welcome to Africanews

It is said that the entire human race outside Africa owes its existence to the survival of a single tribe of about 200 people.

Well scientists traced the origins of modern homo sapiens back to a single group of people
who crossed the Red Sea 70,000 years ago, they managed to cross from the Horn of Africa and into Arabia and from there they went on to colonize the rest of the world.

As it stands, quite a number of people doing ancestry DNA test to find out their ethnicity. You could have some as white as snow with african ancestry . I guess the issue of early migration of Homosapiens from Africa explains it.

I found a video on Youtube which is quite interesting. A father questioning the ethnicity of her daughters and the family’s genealogical link to Africa.

Take a look!

