Despite the many talents on the continent, classical music and ballet which deserve much more attention are still emerging.

A Nigerian opera singer Omo Bello studied biology, very far from her current job.

It’s bit surprising to have an african child to tell her parents that she wants to become an opera singer,especially since there are not many blacks and Africans in this field.

She was lucky enough to have been spotted by talent hunters in Lagos, which paved way for her to have an international career.

Another classical discipline is ballet. Kibera Ballet School is located in Nairobi, Kenya, in one of the largest slums in Africa.

Every week after class, students remove the tables and chairs and take ballet classes. The goal is not necessarily to train future great dancers, but rather allow them to face everyday life by instilling values ​​such as rigor and determination. And it gives them confidence and change their ideas for a few hours.

The moral of all these is that dance and music (whatever their style) have no boundaries!